Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – June 14th

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, and CSX are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in corporations that are domiciled or headquartered in Canada and are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. Each share represents a claim on the company’s assets and earnings, and often carries voting rights at annual general meetings. Investors buy Canadian stocks to gain exposure to key sectors of the country’s economy—like energy, financial services and natural resources—and to participate in potential dividend income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,122. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,037,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,000. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 9,032,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Read More