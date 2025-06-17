Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

