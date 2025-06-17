EGH Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EGHAU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

EGH Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EGHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 18th. EGH Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During EGH Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised EGH Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

EGH Acquisition Stock Performance

EGH Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHAU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. EGH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

