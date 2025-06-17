Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $329.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $332.77. Tesla has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

