CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $17.71.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. Analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
