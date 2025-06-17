Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,251 ($16.98).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £29,931.82 ($40,618.56). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
