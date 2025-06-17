Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,251 ($16.98).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.99) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 836.61 ($11.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279 ($17.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £29,931.82 ($40,618.56). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

