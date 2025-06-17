Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of LRN opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Stride has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

