Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jamf by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JAMF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
