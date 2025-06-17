Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $9.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.