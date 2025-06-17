Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $6,863,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,268 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

HUMA stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

