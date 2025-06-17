Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -15.16% -8.26% -5.37% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $335.18 million 0.36 -$31.80 million ($0.36) -2.94 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.00 $36.27 million $0.21 23.71

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Village Farms International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.