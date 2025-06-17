Comparing Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.05 million
|($0.23)
|-54.22
|Gambling.com Group
|$138.60 million
|3.00
|$18.26 million
|$0.97
|12.33
Profitability
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-9.57%
|Gambling.com Group
|23.40%
|25.06%
|18.31%
Volatility and Risk
Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clover Leaf Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gambling.com Group
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Gambling.com Group beats Clover Leaf Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
