Comparing Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22 Gambling.com Group $138.60 million 3.00 $18.26 million $0.97 12.33

Profitability

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Gambling.com Group 23.40% 25.06% 18.31%

Volatility and Risk

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clover Leaf Capital and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Clover Leaf Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

