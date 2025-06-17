Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Financial Contrast

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Eagle Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.45 billion 3.19 $460.82 million $5.42 9.95 Eagle Financial Services $54.73 million 2.93 $15.34 million $2.07 14.40

Dividends

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hancock Whitney pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Eagle Financial Services has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 22.40% 11.56% 1.32% Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 5 1 2.88 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Eagle Financial Services has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Eagle Financial Services on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

