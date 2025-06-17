Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Head to Head Survey

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Berry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Berry $753.74 million 0.32 $37.40 million ($0.47) -6.53

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Technologies and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50

Berry has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Berry 9.40% 6.50% 2.98%

Volatility & Risk

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

