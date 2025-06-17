Head-To-Head Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 Alpha Cognition $2.93 million 50.43 -$13.77 million ($1.20) -7.68

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Cognition has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.92%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

