Reviewing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) & Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC)

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH – Get Free Report) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Christopher & Banks -18.58% -417.96% -26.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cache and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 1 0 3.00 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Given Christopher & Banks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Christopher & Banks is more favorable than Cache.

Cache has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cache and Christopher & Banks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million ($1.29) N/A

Cache has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Christopher & Banks.

Summary

Cache beats Christopher & Banks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman’s specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On January 13, 2021, Christopher & Banks Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

