IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Financial Analysis

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A Movano N/A -345.78% -198.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IMRIS and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Movano has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,515.38%. Given Movano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Movano is more favorable than IMRIS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMRIS and Movano”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Movano $1.01 million 4.52 -$29.28 million ($4.07) -0.16

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movano.

Summary

Movano beats IMRIS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS

(Get Free Report)

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

