Comparing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $156.88 billion 0.19 $20.13 billion $3.41 2.89 Greenkraft $1.08 million 2.89 $80,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Stellantis and Greenkraft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 186.68, indicating that its stock price is 18,568% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 12 1 1 2.21 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $16.49, suggesting a potential upside of 67.14%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Stellantis beats Greenkraft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

