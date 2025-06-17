Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,398.04. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.