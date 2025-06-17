Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 121.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1,908.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

