Wall Street Zen Upgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.88 on Friday. UGI has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,215.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

