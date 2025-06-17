Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $288.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

ALZN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

