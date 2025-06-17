Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.5%

SAM opened at $207.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $205.18 and a 12-month high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.