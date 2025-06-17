Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Datasea Stock Up 0.9%

DTSS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

