Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

GMAB opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 209.5% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 112.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 665,893 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

