Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 209.5% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 112.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 665,893 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
