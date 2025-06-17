Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $52.41.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 64,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 528,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 335,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

