Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -2.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

