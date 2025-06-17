The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $627.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.45 and a 200-day moving average of $583.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

