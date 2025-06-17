Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 147,409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

