Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MYE opened at $14.88 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Myers Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

