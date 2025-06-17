International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $15.05 on Friday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 438,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.