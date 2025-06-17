Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.07.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $332.34 on Friday. Corpay has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.45 and its 200-day moving average is $345.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.