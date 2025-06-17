Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ODC stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 98.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.