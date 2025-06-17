Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

NYSE MA opened at $568.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.29. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $83,644,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 270,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

