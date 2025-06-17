HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HF Foods Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 million, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.61. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $298.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

