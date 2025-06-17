Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Immutep Trading Down 1.7%

IMMP stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 18.25.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immutep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

