ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $17.41 on Friday. ODP has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $523.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 265,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ODP by 232.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

