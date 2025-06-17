Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

KALU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $76.23 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.36%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 79,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

