LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.91.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,767 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

