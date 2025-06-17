MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $375,875.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,006,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,005.59. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,831 shares of company stock valued at $846,298 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MannKind by 3,294.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

