Wall Street Zen Downgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,346,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,801.45. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

