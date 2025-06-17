Wall Street Zen Upgrades LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

Shares of LVWR stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.73. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

In related news, Director John L. Garcia sold 56,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $365,936.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,698,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,460,731.34. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ragland sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $48,995.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,625 shares in the company, valued at $907,413.75. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,235 shares of company stock worth $1,642,796. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

