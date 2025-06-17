Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Greenidge Generation Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenidge Generation

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

In other news, Director Christopher J. Krug bought 70,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,933.81. This trade represents a 46.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 91,075 shares of company stock worth $79,813 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.