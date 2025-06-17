Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Greenidge Generation Trading Up 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
