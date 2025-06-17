Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $282,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 84.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 754,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

