StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SARO

StandardAero Trading Up 0.3%

StandardAero stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at $963,481,482.60. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,983,425 shares of company stock worth $353,519,326 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $12,343,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 655,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 273,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in StandardAero by 308.6% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 396,518 shares during the period.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.