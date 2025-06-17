IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IOBT. Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.36. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of IO Biotech by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

