Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.49.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

