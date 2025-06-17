Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMSTFree Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMST opened at $3.53 on Friday. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 6.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMSTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

