Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPCXU opened at $10.53 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on January 31, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

