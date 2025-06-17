QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
